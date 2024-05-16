Starting from May 18, military registration documents will be checked at checkpoints, but changes will not apply to all - State Border Guard Service (LIST)

After the law on improving mobilization came into force on May 18, certain categories of citizens of military age must have their military registration documents with them when crossing the border.

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Colonel Andrii Demchenko, in a commentary to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"Starting May 18, 2024, inspectors of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will check the presence of a military registration document at checkpoints for certain categories of citizens.

According to Ukrainian legislation, during the period of martial law or mobilization (except for targeted mobilization), male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 are required to carry a military registration document along with an identity document and present them at the request of a border guard in the border zone, controlled border area and at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine," Demchenko said.

This obligation is envisaged by the amendments to the laws of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" and "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" that will come into force this Saturday, May 18.

Changes for certain categories from May 18

The State Border Guard Service provided a list of men who will be required to provide a military registration document for verification:

reserved for the period of mobilization and wartime;

recognized as medically unfit for military service in accordance with the conclusion of the military medical commission;

having three or more children under the age of 18 as dependents;

who are raising a child on their own;

who have a child (children) under the age of 18 and a spouse who is performing military service in one of the types of military service;

as well as other categories of persons defined in Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization".

Who will not be affected by the relevant changes?

At the same time, this will not apply to the categories of citizens specified in certain clauses of the Rules for Crossing the State Border by Citizens of Ukraine. These include;

persons with disabilities;

accompanying persons with disabilities and children with disabilities;

drivers engaged in the transportation of medical goods and humanitarian aid, international transportation of goods and passengers;

certain persons in certain jobs and civil service, employees of railway transport enterprises and those related to the maritime and aviation industries, etc.

The procedure for departure of this category of persons remains unchanged.

"Please note that in accordance with part seven of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization’ (as amended on 18.05.2024), the grounds for granting a deferment from military service during mobilization and its registration are checked by the territorial centers of recruitment and social support," the SBGS press service said.

The agency recommends that citizens, when planning to leave Ukraine, first clarify their data in the TCR and SS and enter information about the deferment in their military registration document.