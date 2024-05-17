Lack of desire to go to war can hinder mobilization of prisoners - Ministry of Justice

Some convicts may not want to mobilize and fight.

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska stated this in an interview with the Glavkom, Censor.NET reports.

"When the Ministry of Justice prepared the above statistics for people's deputies, they immediately rejected about 4,000 convicts who were diagnosed with socially dangerous diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis. However, the obstacle may not be so much the "bouquet" of diseases as the convict's lack of desire to leave to fight," she explained.

Vysotska said that in April the Ministry of Justice conducted a survey among prisoners.

"They were asked a single question: whether it is necessary to adopt a law on the parole of convicts by signing a contract for military service. 4.5 thousand convicts answered: "Yes." At the same time, it is worth understanding: the administrations of institutions serving sentences did not interview prisoners according to the articles of the Criminal Code, some of which are currently not subject to mobilization. Also, their state of health was not taken into account. And, I repeat, the most important criterion is motivation," she added.

Mobilization of prisoners

On May 8, the Council adopted the law on the mobilization of prisoners.

The Ministry of Justice announced that separate units would be created for mobilized convicts.