Condition of Slovak Prime Minister Fico has stabilized after assassination attempt, but remains serious

The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico after the assassination attempt on him on May 15 is stable but serious, and it is currently impossible to transport him.

This is reported by Reuters, informed by Censor.NET.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliniak, speaking at a briefing in front of the hospital where Fico is staying on Saturday, said that the transfer of the Prime Minister to the hospital in Bratislava is not possible in the coming days.

Kaliniak noted that at this time there is no need to transfer the performance of Fico's powers, as communication with him continues, despite his hospitalization.

According to Aktuality, the operation, which took place on Friday and lasted for two hours, contributed to a positive prognosis for the prime minister's health, Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova said at noon on Saturday. According to her, this morning the council of doctors assessed the prime minister's health condition as stable, but still serious.

Attempt on Fico

On May 15, 2024, an attempt was made on Prime Minister Robert Fico in Slovakia. The shooter was immediately detained.

Later it became known that the detainee is the local writer Yurai Tsintula.

As of the morning of May 16, the mass media reported that Fico had been operated on and his life was no longer in danger.

The assailant was later charged and faces life in prison.