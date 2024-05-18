On May 20, USA will hold another meeting of "Ramstein"

On Monday, May 20, the Contact Group on Defense Assistance to Ukraine will hold its 22nd meeting, which will take place in virtual mode.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Voice of America reports this.

As noted, the contact group on the defense of Ukraine under the leadership of the head of the US Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, and the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, will meet in virtual mode.

The Pentagon's message states that representatives of almost 50 countries will participate in the meeting of the group, which was founded by Ukraine's allies in April.

Thus, the countries will "discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and continue the close cooperation of the international community to provide the people of Ukraine with the necessary means to protect their sovereign territory," the US Department of Defense said.

In late April, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced the allocation of an additional $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, which became the second aid package from the US in a few days. On April 24, after President Joe Biden signed the law on aid to Ukraine, the US Department of Defense announced a $1 billion aid package to Ukraine in the field of security and defense.

On May 15, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US will provide Ukraine with an additional $2 billion in the form of a contribution to a newly created fund, the purpose of which will be the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and the financing of weapons purchases.