British Defence Secretary Shapps calls on Germany to provide Ukraine with Taurus and allow it to hit Russian targets in Crimea

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that the allies should provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and allow them to be used to strike at Crimea. In particular, he called on Germany to provide Kyiv with long-range Taurus missiles.

The British Defence Secretary said this in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

Shapps noted that Britain was the first country to allow Ukraine to use the provided weapons to strike at Russian targets in Crimea. According to him, this decision was due to the fact that Crimea is a part of Ukraine occupied by Russians. He called on his partners to provide Kyiv with long-range weapons. In particular, in his opinion, Germany should provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

‘What I would like to see is all of our partners, including Germany, who do have the capability to provide such long-range weapons, but do not allow them to be used in Crimea, which is part of Ukraine. I think that's what needs to happen first and foremost,’ said the head of the British defence ministry.

Taurus missiles for Ukraine

The day before, German Chancellor Scholz said that his decision not to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine remained unchanged.

However, later, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the German government was continuing discussions on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

At the same time, according to media reports, the United States hopes that the provision of ATACMS to Ukraine will push Berlin to make a decision on Taurus.