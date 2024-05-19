Air defense forces shot down missile over Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA

Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian missile over the Novomoskovsk district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

‘Defenders from the Eastern Air Command turned an enemy missile into scrap. It was shot down in the Novomoskovsk district,’ he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 19 May, the Russian army attacked Odesa region with drones. The Southern Air Defence Forces destroyed 20 ‘shaheds’.

