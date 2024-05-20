Air defence system destroys all 29 "shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 20 May, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile and used 29 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. They were launched from the areas of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 29 'Shaheds' were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Lviv regions," the statement said.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a reminder, at night, Russians attacked Ukraine in several waves and from different directions.

