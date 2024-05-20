MoD explains what to do if you find out you are falsely on wanted list through Reserve+

Persons liable for military service who, when updating their military registration data through the Reserve+ application, found out about an erroneous search status, can contact the technical support service and correct the error in the TCR and SS. The MoD technical team is currently working on additional functionality to allow this to be done online.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

"We have launched the ability to submit requests to our technical support regarding such situations. We are currently developing additional functionality so that you can remotely request data correction without having to visit the TCR and SS. It will be a very convenient story when you don't have to go and remove yourself from the wanted list if it was done by mistake.

We understand that this is a human factor and the operator (TCR and SS) can also make mistakes, but because a person sees the actual status, we can quickly correct these mistakes.

That is, now it is an appeal to the support service and the opportunity to do it offline through a visit to the TCR and SS, and later we will do it automatically so that a person does not have to go to the TCR and SS to clarify the data at all," explained Umierov's deputy.

According to Chernohorenko, Ukrainians are currently witnessing the birth of an "electronic TCR and SS".

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense has launched the Reserve+ mobile application for people liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. At 00:01 on May 18, it appeared on Google Play and the AppStore. Ukrainians will be able to update their data in the app and access information in the Oberih register.

Earlier, Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin confirmed that there were errors in the Oberih registry.