Poland is discussing prospects of shooting down Russian missiles - Foreign Ministry spokesman Wronski

In Poland, the issue of the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles near the country’s borders is being considered from a technical and legal point of view.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"This issue is being considered from a legal and technical point of view, but there are no decisions in this case," Wronski said, adding that the Ukrainian side had approached the Polish side with this kind of initiative.

Wronski noted that talks on this issue in Poland arose after a Russian missile incurred into the country's airspace in March this year, staying in it for 39 seconds. According to him, the discussions are centered around whether Polish air defense systems could shoot down such missiles over the territory of Ukraine and what the legal consequences of such a step could be.

He explained that international law experts should give their assessment of what legal consequences this step may have because we are talking about missiles that have a warhead weighing hundreds of kilograms, and when they fall, they can cause significant damage on the ground. In addition, technical experts must give their assessment and agree on the conditions under which these missiles can be shot down.

At the same time, the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that there is no question of physically transferring elements of the Polish air defense system to Ukraine.

"There is no discussion of this in Poland at all. There is no possibility of the Polish air defense system being outside the country's borders," Wronski emphasized.

It is worth recalling that on the morning of December 29, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Ruscists fired 158 missiles and shaheds at Ukraine: Air defense forces destroyed 114 enemy targets. Then one of the missiles incurred into Polish airspace, and all indications are that it did not land in Poland but left the country.

