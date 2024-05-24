Information leakage from NABU: Deputy Director of Bureau Uhlava is suspended

The first deputy director of the NABU, Hizo Uhlava, was suspended from his duties at his own request.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the NABU press service.

"To ensure an objective pre-trial investigation into the alleged information leak, the NABU Director ordered, based on a statement of a possible conflict of interest, to suspend the First Deputy Director of the NABU from his duties and management of the areas and units set out in internal documents.

We will inform the public about the progress and results of the pre-trial investigation," the statement said.

According to media reports, this is Hizo Uhlava.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, together with the National Police, was conducting searches at the NABU.

Later, the SAPO commented on the information about the search of one of the NABU employees. They noted that no searches or investigative actions were carried out at the NABU premises. The search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of the current NABU employee - a detective of one of the units.

The Anti-Corruption Court allowed the SAPO to conduct searches at the home of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Birkadze as part of the case of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by a NABU detective.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a pre-trial investigation into the possible leak.

