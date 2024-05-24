Germany hands over another Iris-T air defense system to Ukraine - Spiegel

On Friday, May 24, the German government allegedly handed over another Iris-T air defense system to Ukraine.

This was reported by German Spiegel, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

The publication writes that Germany continues to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. According to the source, on May 24, Ukraine received another Iris-T air defense system from the German government. With it, Ukraine will have four such medium-range systems and one short-range system.

Spiegel adds that Germany has promised Ukraine a total of nine IRIS-T SLMs and eleven IRIS-T SLSs, which are manufactured by the German company Diehl Defense. However, as the publication noted, the challenge is not only to produce the systems in the quantity that Ukraine needs, but also to manufacture interceptor missiles. The manufacturer cannot keep up with the pace set by the conditions of war.

Aid to Ukraine from Germany

On May 24, the German government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It includes, among other things, reconnaissance drones, artillery shells, Leopard 1 tanks, and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

In addition, a number of Western countries have previously expressed their intention to join Germany's initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The allies are ready to help with equipment, missiles, and financial support.