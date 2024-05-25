Enemy hit Sloboda district of Kharkiv: lyceum was partially destroyed, more than 30 cars were destroyed

On the night of Saturday, 25 May 2024, Russian troops once again attacked Kharkiv.

This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

First, he warned several times about explosions in Kharkiv.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of 25 May

Terekhov then informed that a lyceum was partially destroyed as a result of the air strikes in the Sloboda district. A nearby high-rise building was damaged, as well as several cars. There is no information about casualties or injuries.

No further information is currently available.

Information about the attack on Kharkiv on the morning of 25 May

"The enemy attacked an educational facility in Sloboda district. The S-300 missile hit destroyed the educational institution's workshop, 31 cars, partially destroyed the main building of the institution, and smashed windows in several high-rise buildings around. A nearby supermarket was also damaged," Terekhov said at 7.09am.

There was no information on deaths and injuries.

Also read: Russian troops planned to capture Vovchansk and reach Kharkiv in two days, - Sinegubov

As a reminder, on 23 May, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. It is known that 7 people were killed and 20 were injured. It was also reported that the Nazis had hit the printing house of the Vivat publishing house. Later, the names of the dead employees of the printing house became known.