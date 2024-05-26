Russians launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine

The enemy launched a combined missile strike: first, they launched Kh-101/555 missiles, and then "Daggers". The explosions were heard in Kyiv region, Khmelnytskyi, Starokostiantyniv, and Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and monitoring channels.

The massive attack by the Russian occupiers began late at night with several groups of "Shahed". Later, the Russians struck with Kh-101 missiles and then used "Kinzhal". Explosions were heard in the Kyiv region, Khmelnytskyi, Starokostiantyniv, and other cities.

During a massive air attack today, the enemy used:

Kh-101/555 cruise missiles were launched by at least 4 Tu-95s from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation;

Kh-47m2 supersonic aeroballistic missiles of the Kinzhal complex were launched by the MiG-31K;

Shahed strikes UAVs.

The missile attack lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes. The UAV attack lasted exactly 5 hours.

