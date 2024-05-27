Multimillion-dollar scheme for making money on evaders in Odesa TRC was exposed, - SBI. PHOTOS

An official of the Prymorskyi TRC of Odesa organised a large-scale mechanism for making money from men who want to avoid mobilisation. There are 138 known cases of people liable for military service whom he falsely made unfit for military service.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

As noted, the illegal scheme has been operating in the Odesa recruitment centre since July 2023. At that time, the head of the department unauthorisedly began to interfere with the electronic database of the register of persons liable for military service "Oberih" and "corrected" the data on 138 persons liable for military service, falsely making them unfit for military service.

For such a service, evaders paid from $4,500 to $7,000, which allowed the defendant to earn at least a million dollars.

The SBI reported that they had managed to identify all the people who had managed to take advantage of the scheme. However, some of them managed to go abroad. Those who remained in Ukraine were taken to the recruitment centre to update their data and be further mobilised into the Armed Forces.

The official was served a notice of suspicion of unauthorised interference with information and communication systems (Part 5 Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the issue of choosing a measure of restraint and removing him from office is being decided.

It is reported that the sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. The full range of persons involved in the fraud is currently being identified.

So far, 14 searches have been conducted at the places of work and residence of the offender and participants in the scheme. Procedural actions are ongoing.







As reported earlier, the National Police received information from the TRC about 94.5 thousand people who evaded reporting to military commissariats. More than 20,000 people were found by the police and brought to the TRC.