Number of victims of Russian shelling of Odesa on April 29 increased to 8. 4-year-old child dies in hospital today

Today, a child who was injured during the Russian shelling of Odesa on April 29 died in hospital.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, 4-year-old Zlata died in the hospital, a fragment of a Russian missile hit her in the heart. Our doctors fought to the last... I express my sincere condolences to the family. There is nothing worse than the death of a child," Kiper wrote.

Russian missile attack on Odesa on April 29

As a reminder, on the evening of April 29, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to the RMA, the Russians fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition at one of the most popular locations among the city's residents and visitors. As of the morning of April 30, the number of victims of the rocket attack on Odesa was 5, and on May 1, another victim was reported - a man died in hospital. On May 8, the number of victims increased to 7. Another man born in 2001 died in the hospital, and doctors fought for his life to the last.

