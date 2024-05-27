Strike of Russian Federation on "Epicentr" in Kharkiv: Number of victims has increased to 18 people

The death toll from Russia’s attack on the Epicentr in Kharkiv has risen to 18. 5 people are missing.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Updated information on the deaths in the shopping centre. The death toll has risen to 18. 48 people were injured," the statement said.

Five people remain missing.

Russian attack on the Epicentre in Kharkiv

On the afternoon of 25 May, the Russian occupiers struck at Kharkiv: they dropped two bombs on the Epicentr. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square metres. Earlier, 14 people were reported dead.

On the morning of 26 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the fire at the Epicentr in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Interior Ministry, 16 people were missing as of the morning.

On 27 May, Kharkiv declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on a construction hypermarket.