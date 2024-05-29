Hungary blocks decision to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership at meeting of ambassadors, - Jozwiak

At the meeting of EU ambassadors, Hungary blocked the approval of the draft negotiation framework on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The reason is 11 bilateral issues regarding national minorities.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports.

Today, representatives of 27 governments are discussing the European Commission's negotiating framework for Ukraine and Moldova.

"Hungary blocks Ukraine, but not Moldova, because of 11 bilateral issues regarding national minorities in Ukraine," Jozwiak added.

The journalist noted that the EU aims to officially start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova by the end of June, but this requires the unanimity of all states.

Earlier, the mass media reported that the European Union wants to start membership negotiations with Ukraine by July 1.