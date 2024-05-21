Belgium has confirmed its intention to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU in June

Belgium intends to hold an intergovernmental conference with Kyiv by the end of June regarding the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Aja Lyabib, before the beginning of the meeting of the Council of Europe in Brussels, writes "European Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

Lyabib said that Belgium wants to hold an intergovernmental conference with Ukraine as well as Moldova regarding the start of EU membership negotiations by the end of June.

"We have just discussed this with Moldova. We are still committed to organizing this intergovernmental conference during our presidency until the end of June. For Moldova, and for Ukraine as well," the official said.

According to sources, Brussels officials are pushing to start formal negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU on June 25.

As you know, Belgium's presidency of the Council of the European Union will last until June 30, 2024. On July 1, Hungary will take over the presidency of the EU Council.

It is reported that behind the scenes EU and Ukrainian diplomats are "working intensively, trying to convince the Hungarian government to give its consent to the start of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine."

Earlier, the EU ambassador in Kyiv, Hugues Mingarelli, suggested that Hungary's presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will begin on July 1, may slow down the process of rapprochement between Ukraine and the European Union. According to him, it is necessary to act quickly while the presidency remains with Belgium.