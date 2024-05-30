Czech initiative will provide almost one million shells for Ukraine by end of 2024 - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted the "vital" role of the Czech Republic in supporting Ukraine. In particular, the US diplomat pointed to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, this initiative of Prague will provide almost a million shells for Ukraine by the end of 2024.

This was reported by the Voice of America, Censor.NET informed.

During his visit to Prague on 30 May, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Czech Defence Minister Jana Černohová. The US top diplomat noted the Czech Republic's "vital" role in supporting Ukraine.

The head of the US foreign policy department pointed out that the Czech Republic provides Ukraine with weapons, participates in training the Ukrainian military, coordinates the supply of shells, and helps Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, Blinken noted the Czech Republic's initiative to search for and purchase shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, it is expected that by the end of 2024, Ukraine will receive almost a million shells as part of the Czech initiative.

"I especially want to welcome the Czech Republic's work in finding the necessary ammunition that Ukraine needs on the battlefield, including 155-mm and 152-mm shells. This is critically important. By the end of the year, we expect the Czech-led initiative to provide almost a million rounds for Ukraine," the US diplomat said.

Blinken also added that the Czech Republic has sent $600 million in direct military assistance to Ukraine and plans to continue training Ukrainian soldiers.

"This is necessary for Ukraine to be able to resist Russia," the US State Department chief said.

Read more: Ukraine can’t get about 50% of shells under Czech initiative due to poor quality - FT

Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of shells for Ukraine, but that the project needed funding. He called on allies to help raise money to buy the weapons. A number of countries responded and contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In total, almost 20 countries have joined Prague's idea.

Earlier it was reported that the Czech Republic had signed a contract for the first 180,000 pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 pieces.

The partner countries plan to send Ukraine half a million rounds of ammunition by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech initiative.

Earlier this year, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the first batch of 155 mm ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative would arrive in Ukraine in June.