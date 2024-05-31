Ukraine and Iceland sign security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

This is stated on the website of the Office of the President.

Iceland has pledged to provide comprehensive and long-term economic, humanitarian and defence support to Ukraine, as well as to facilitate its future membership in the EU and NATO.

As noted, in 2024-2028, Iceland will annually allocate at least ISK 4 billion (almost USD 30 million). Support for Ukraine will continue for the duration of the agreement. Iceland is also ready to finance, purchase and supply defence materials and equipment. In addition, it is ready to cooperate with Ukraine to develop its defence industry.

The agreement is unique in that Iceland undertakes to continue transporting military supplies and equipment from NATO allies to Ukraine by chartered cargo aircraft. In addition, Iceland will pay special attention to supporting and equipping Ukrainian women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Certain sections of the agreement relate to support for the Ukrainian peace formula, sanctions against Russia, compensation for damages and bringing the aggressor to justice. The agreement also provides for the strengthening of social and civilian infrastructure, particularly in the areas of education and energy security.

Iceland is committed to strengthening its diplomatic representation in Kyiv to deepen cooperation with government agencies, parliament, civil society and the private sector in Ukraine," the statement said.

Ukraine and Iceland signed an agreement to implement the G7 Vilnius Declaration, which was adopted on 12 July last year.

In total, our country has already signed fourteen bilateral security agreements: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and Sweden.

