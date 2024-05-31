In May, Russian army suffered largest losses since beginning of war: Average was over 1200 people per day - British intelligence
In May 2024, the Russian army lost the most personnel since the beginning of the war, with the average daily number of losses reaching 1,200.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the UK Ministry of Defence.
As noted, the total number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the war in February 2022 has probably reached 500,000. In May 2024, the average loss of Russian army personnel was more than 1,200 people a day, the highest since the beginning of the war.
British intelligence believes that the high level of casualties is likely a reflection of Russia's exhausting offensive, which continues on a wide front. It is very likely that most Russian troops receive only limited training and are not capable of conducting complex offensive operations. As a result, Russia has been using small but costly wave attacks to try to weaken Ukrainian defences.
It is also noted that Russia continues to recruit additional forces.
"However, the need for constant replenishment of personnel on the front line will almost certainly limit Russia's ability to build larger units," British intelligence believes.
According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and as of 31 May, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 507,650 Russian occupiers.
