Destroyed 22 of 27 "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

On the night of 5 June 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in Crimea. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, anti-aircraft missile and electronic warfare units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

Where did you shoot down the Shahed UAVs?

As a result of the air battle, 22 "Shaheds" were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night, Russian troops launched Shaheds into Ukraine.