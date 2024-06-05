ENG
News War
Enemy attacked Poltava region with drones, industrial facility was hit

The Russian army attacked the Poltava region on the night of 5 June 2024. The head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy UAVs were targeted by firing groups.

"An industrial facility was hit in the region. One person was injured, but he refused to be hospitalized. Once again, I urge everyone not to ignore air raid warnings. Take care of yourself!" Pronin said.

According to the Air Force, 22 out of 27 Shaheds were destroyed on the night of 5 June. Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops were launching Shaheds at night in Ukraine.

