Kuleba and Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis discussed Global Peace Summit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, had a conversation with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers discussed the upcoming International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin and the Global Peace Summit.

"The summit is an opportunity for each country to demonstrate global leadership in restoring just peace and confidence in the UN Charter. Switzerland's role is also important in the recovery effort, and I was pleased to hear that Switzerland will continue to make its important contribution to this cause, including at the upcoming International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin," Kuleba noted.

Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, the Swiss government plans to hold a two-day conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously noted, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

Currently, 107 countries and international organizations are known to participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.