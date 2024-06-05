Humeniuk appointed as deputy head of communications department of OC "South"

Natalia Humeniuk has been appointed deputy head of the communications department of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

She said this in a comment to Detector Media, Censor.NET reports.

"This is not a new appointment for me, but I can't give any dates. When an officer is appointed to a position is classified information. I am now the deputy head of the Communications Department of the Operational Command "South". My responsibilities include everything related to the communications of the Southern Operational Command. For two and a half years, I was the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, and now I have been officially appointed as the deputy head of the Communications Department of the Southern Command. There is some difference here, even if it is not the Defense Forces anymore, it is a slightly different entity, but within the competence of the "South" command. This directorate was created as part of the communication reform in the Armed Forces as a whole. It is a relatively new structure, but its main mission is to improve communications with the conclusions that have been drawn since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," she said.

Humeniuk's dismissal

We will remind, earlier representatives of Ukrainian and foreign media appealed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense with a request to replace Natalia Humeniuk, who heads the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

The authors of the appeal stated that Humeniuk forbids covering Russia's war crimes in its area of ​​responsibility and asked to replace her with a "more competent person".

Later it became known that more than 150 media persons from Ukraine and abroad appealed to the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech with a call for Humeniuk's release.

On April 19, 2024, Humeniuk was dismissed.