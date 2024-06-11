Germany, together with allies, will provide Ukraine with 100 interceptor missiles for Patriot SAMs, - Defense Minister Pistorius

Germany, together with its allies, has decided to provide Ukraine with 100 interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system. According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, 32 of these interceptors have already been delivered to Ukraine.

Pistorius said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

The German defense minister recalled that a few weeks ago he had visited Odesa. In this Ukrainian city, he saw with his own eyes the consequences of Russian missile strikes and then announced another package of aid to Ukraine from Germany.

"And especially after I saw how critical Ukraine's air defense is for its survival, today I have the pleasure of announcing the supply of a significant number of Patriot interceptors - one hundred," the German minister said.

He noted that Kyiv will receive the interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system as part of Germany's initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway have also joined in providing Ukraine with interceptor missiles.

"32 of these interceptors have already been delivered over the past two days, and the remaining 68 will be delivered in the coming weeks," Pistorius added.

According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, these interceptor missiles will help "protect infrastructure and save lives in Ukraine."

As a reminder, on Tuesday, June 11, at a conference on Ukraine's recovery in Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would provide Ukraine with air defense systems, missiles and ammunition over the next few months.

