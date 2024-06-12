Ukrainian Armed Forces can strike Russia with F-16s only if humanitarian law is respected, - Dutch Defence Minister Ollongren

The Netherlands allows Ukraine to use F-16s to strike Russia, but on one condition - compliance with humanitarian law.

Defence Minister Keesa Ollongren said this in an interview with Suspilne.

"F-16 is one of the types of weapons. We also provide other weapons and have always said that it is up to Ukraine to decide how to use them. You must comply with international humanitarian law. This is the only condition we set,’ she stressed.

According to Ollongren, it is up to the Ukrainian military to decide how to use the F-16s.

"If you see targets outside of Ukraine, but they need to be hit for defence, they are legitimate. I have always defended Ukraine's right to fight as it sees fit. I see that more and more countries are now taking the same position,’ the Defence Minister added.

Earlier, Ollongren said that Ukraine would receive the first F-16s from the Netherlands in the summer.

The Air Force has said that some of the F-16s to be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be deployed at airbases outside of Ukraine.

