"Servant of people" Cherniev: Rada Committee discusses possibility of transferring functions of TCR to civilian authorities

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence is considering the possibility of transferring the powers of the TCR and SS (Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support) to civilian authorities. They are currently working on options to prevent situations like the one in Odesa from happening again.

This was stated by People's Deputy, Deputy Chairman of the relevant committee Yehor Cherniev (Servant of the People faction) during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

"This is a really shameful situation when the military fights with doctors - I have never seen anything like this before," the deputy said, commenting on the fight between ambulance workers and the TCR on June 11 in Odesa.

Read more: Draft law on "economic booking" has been registered in Rada

According to Cherniev, the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada is currently working on options to prevent such situations from happening again in the future.

One of the options - still at the level of discussion - is to transfer the functions of the TCR to civilian bodies, i.e., to transfer them from the Armed Forces or the Ministry of Defense. But this is one of the options that may solve the problem or prevent such stories from happening," Cherniev emphasized.

The People's Deputy added that the Committee is waiting for "clearly defined reservation norms" to be made by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: TCR’s comment on the fight with doctors in Odesa: People in medical uniforms refused to provide documents confirming their affiliation with healthcare system

What preceded it?

As Censor.NET previously reported, a conflict between representatives of the TCR and ambulance workers took place in Odesa.

The Odesa regional TCR and SS commented on the incident near the Kyivskyi Regional TCR and SS involving military personnel and ambulance representatives. Noting that "people in medical uniforms refused to provide documents confirming their affiliation with the health care system".