TCR’s comment on the fight with doctors in Odesa: People in medical uniforms refused to provide documents confirming their affiliation with healthcare system

The Odesa Regional TCR and SS commented on the incident near the Kyivskyi RTCR and SS involving military personnel and ambulance representatives.

It is noted that on 11 June 2024, a mobile alert group, which included representatives of the Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) and the police, checked citizens' credentials.

One of the citizens refused to provide identification documents and military registration documents. In this regard, police representatives, together with military personnel of the Kyivskyi RTCR and Odesa City SS, carried out an administrative detention of this person and brought him to the Kyivskyi RTCR and Odesa City SS to update his credentials as required by law.

"An hour after that, a group of people in medical clothing arrived at the Kyivskyi RTCR and the Odesa SS in an ambulance. They claimed that they had arrived at the call of a citizen who had been previously brought to the RTCR and the SS, and insisted on his hospitalisation. These persons referred to a diagnosis that had not been previously confirmed by doctors of the military medical commission. However, at the request of representatives of the Kyivskyi RTCR and SS, they refused to provide documents that would confirm their affiliation with the healthcare system," the statement said.

Therefore, the servicemen suspected that the newcomers were trying to help the citizen avoid military service, for which he was found fit by the military medical commission.

Representatives of the Kyivskyi RTCR and the Odesa SS called the police to the scene.

"The law enforcement officers who arrived were also not provided with documents confirming that these people belonged to the healthcare system. In this regard, they were detained to provide explanations. After that, the detainees called 103 and reported the alleged 'forceful detention of emergency service representatives' by officials of the Kyivskyi RTCR and SS of Odesa city," the recruitment centre said.

Subsequently, in addition to ambulance crews, unidentified civilians also arrived at the scene and provoked a fight. As a result of the incident, both a serviceman of the Kyivskyi RTCR and SS and representatives of the emergency service were injured.

