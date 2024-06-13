Ukraine and UK have come up with way to identify grain stolen by Russia: Lithuania agreed to be first to implement scheme in practice

Deputy Ministers of Agrarian Policy and Food Markiian Dmytrasevych and Vitalii Holovnia held an online meeting with representatives of the agriculture ministries of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Lithuania. The topic of the meeting was the application of a system that can be used to determine the origin of grain supplied by Russia to world markets.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Censor.NET reports.

The system of chemical analysis of grain is being developed in the UK. Lithuania, for its part, has already expressed interest in using such an analysis to be able to identify Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia and prevent its transshipment through Lithuanian ports.

Markiian Dmytrasevych, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, thanked the British side for developing the system and the Lithuanian side for its willingness to implement the project.

"We started this project two years ago and now we are almost finished with the methodology. I would like to thank Lithuania, the first country to join the scheme and put it into practice. This is a very important step for Ukraine. We highly appreciate the actions of our partners to implement this project," emphasized Markiian Dmytrasevych.

During the meeting, the parties discussed technical issues of the grain origin determination system and mechanisms for its practical implementation. The next trilateral meeting is scheduled for July.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (DEFRA), and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Lithuania.