Solskyi was released from custody and continues to exercise the powers of the minister

After his release from custody, Mykola Solskyi continues to exercise the powers of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

"Mykola Solskyi has been released from custody and continues to exercise the powers of the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine," the message reads.

The case of Minister of Agricultural Policy Solskyi: What is known

On 23 April 2024, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's agriculture committee and current minister Mykola Solskyi was caught taking possession of state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to take possession of land worth another UAH 190 million.

At the same time, Solsky said that he was referring to the events of 2017-2018 when he was a lawyer.

The SAPO reported that prosecutors will request that the suspect be held in custody for 2 months but with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 200 million.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to dismiss Mykola Solskyi as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk, published the text of Solskyi 's resignation.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded the Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 75.7 million.

On April 26, Solsky was bailed.

