75.7 million hryvnias of bail was paid for Solskyi - lawyer

Former Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi, who is suspected of seizing state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to seize land worth another UAH 190 million, was granted bail at UAH 75.7 million.

This was reported by his lawyer Nazar Kulchytskyi to Suspilne , Censor.NET reports.

Solskyi is now obliged to appear at the request of an NABU detective, investigator or court, not to leave Kyiv, not to communicate with witnesses in the case, to deposit his passport and other documents, and to wear an electronic bracelet. The minister was also banned from communicating with his deputy.

The case of Minister of Agricultural Policy Solskyi: What is known

On 23 April 2024, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's agriculture committee and current minister Mykola Solskyi was caught taking possession of state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to take possession of land worth another UAH 190 million.

At the same time, Solsky said that he was referring to the events of 2017-2018, when he was a lawyer.

The SAPO reported that prosecutors will request that the suspect be held in custody for 2 months, but with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 200 million.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to dismiss Mykola Solskyi as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk, published the text of Solskyi 's resignation.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded the Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 75.7 million.

Read: Minister of Agrarian Policy Solsky announces his resignation: I think it is the right step