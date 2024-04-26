Solskyi, minister of agricultural policy, was taken into custody. The alternative is a pledge of 75.7 million UAH

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded the Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky in custody with the possibility of bail.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ekonomichna Pravda.

The HACC judge granted the motion of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and imposed a pre-trial restraint on Solskyi in the form of detention for 60 days until (24 June 2024), but within the pre-trial investigation.

The court set a bail of UAH 75.7 million as an alternative to detention.

Read: Solsky on NABU's suspicion of land seizure: We are talking about the events of 2017-2018, when I was a lawyer

The SAPO asked for bail of UAH 200 million and insisted on detention. Prosecutors stressed that during martial law, Solskyi had repeatedly traveled abroad. The minister's lawyer clarified that all border crossings were due to a business trip, and one was due to an officially agreed leave.

The defense requested a reduction in the bail amount, arguing that the amount of UAH 200 million was unaffordable given the taxes paid on the defendant's assets.

Also read: Resolution to dismiss Minister of Agrarian Policy Solsky registered in Parliament

What is known about the case of Minister of Agricultural Policy Solskyi

As a reminder, on 23 April 2024, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Agrarian Committee and current minister Mykola Solskyi was caught taking possession of state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to take possession of land worth another UAH 190 million.

Solskiy himself stated that the events in question were those of 2017-2018 when he was a lawyer.

The SAPO reported that prosecutors will request that the suspect be held in custody for 2 months but with the possibility of bail of UAH 200 million.

Later, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution to dismiss Mykola Solskyi from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

On 25 April, Ruslan Stefanchuk published the text of Solskyi 's resignation letter.