Switzerland plans to discuss the outcome of Global Peace Summit with Russia - Foreign Minister Cassis

Switzerland plans to discuss with Russia the results of the Global Peace Summit, to which the aggressor country was not invited.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said this at a press conference following the peace summit, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET cites.

Cassis noted that Switzerland regularly exchanges information with Russia and intends to discuss the results of the two-day peace summit.

"We have a functioning embassy in Moscow, and every two weeks we talk to the foreign minister, and we also intend to discuss the outcome of this conference with Russia," the Swiss foreign minister said.

However, the diplomat refused to answer the question of what exactly the parties would discuss.

He added that during the preparations for the summit, Switzerland saw that it was impossible to realise the intentions of Russia's presence. At the same time, Cassis noted that a promise had been made that Russia would be "on board" when the time came.

"So now the question is when we will be able to take this step and what type of route will be used, because not all the routes that we can imagine today will allow Russia to participate," the diplomat said.

The Swiss minister also acknowledged the dilemma that the vast majority of decisions that were made could not be made without the participation of Russia. Cassis stressed that it was in terms of the possible interest of the Russian side and building a path to peace that three topics were chosen for the first summit: nuclear security, food security and the release of prisoners, as well as thousands of children.

The Swiss foreign minister added that for this reason, the issue of territorial integrity, for example, was not raised, as the prospects for discussing it between the parties are currently hopeless.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the action plan agreed at the peace summit would be communicated to Russian representatives so that the second peace summit could record the real end of the war.

