F-16, which will be transferred by USA, will be based on territory of Ukraine - White House

The F-16 fighter jets that Kyiv will receive from the United States will be deployed in Ukraine.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, adviser to the US president on national security, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the security agreement between the USA and Ukraine provides that the provided F-16 aircraft will be placed on the territory of Ukraine.

It is planned to supply F-16s in Ukraine. And the bilateral security agreement, which was signed by the president (Joe Biden, - ed.) and President Zelenskyy, reinforced this point that we want to help Ukraine have this potential. They should be based in Ukraine," Sullivan emphasized.

The adviser to the US President also noted that in the event of a threat, Ukraine can use the provided air defense systems, including those provided by the US, to destroy Russian aircraft. This applies even to aircraft that are in Russian airspace.

F-16 fighters for Ukraine

Earlier, the Air Force announced that in order to protect F-16 fighters from Russian strikes, some of the aircraft that the partners will transfer to Ukraine will be located at foreign air bases.

Recently, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, said that Ukrainian pilots have already worked the required number of hours as part of military exercises on F-16 fighters.

He also stated that the Russian Federation is trying to attack Ukrainian airfields, but it is unlikely that they will succeed in disrupting the transmission of the F-16.

The Times wrote that Ukraine is to receive more than 60 F-16s, but will likely have only 20 trained pilots. In the US, this is explained by the fact that other countries are ahead of Ukrainian pilots in the queue for training, so they cannot violate their obligations to them.

