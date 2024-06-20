Night attack by "Shaheds": massive blow to power facilities - "Ukrenergo"
On the night of 20 June, the "Shaheds" launched another massive attack on civilian energy infrastructure.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NPC "Ukrenergo".
It is noted that the attack damaged equipment in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kyiv regions.
"The consequences are being clarified," the company said.
On the night of 20 June, Russian attack drones attacked Kyiv. In Vinnytsia region, a critical infrastructure facility was hit by a Shahed attack. Explosions were also heard in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password