Air defence forces shot down 4 guided missiles overnight - Air Force
On the night of 21 June 2024, the occupiers struck from tactical aircraft with X-59/X-69 guided missiles.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"All the missiles were shot down by air defences in Kirovohrad and Kherson regions," the statement said.
