Air defense forces shot down 12 missiles and all "Shaheds" at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 22 June 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike against critical infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine, using air, sea and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

In total, the enemy used 16 missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area - Saratov region);

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Crimea);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

13 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Balaklava - Crimea).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 25 air targets were shot down:

7 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

As a reminder, the Russian army struck at night at the energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions, injuring two power engineers.

