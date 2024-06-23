Destroyed 2 of 3 "Kalibrs"- Air Force
On the night of 23 June 2024, Russian troops attacked with three Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
As noted, two missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force in the Kyiv region.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the morning, the enemy launched missiles at Ukraine: there was a threat to several regions. Air defence was operating in Kyiv and the Kyiv region
