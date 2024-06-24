EU adopts 14th package of sanctions against Russia

On Monday, 24 June, the EU Council adopted the 14th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Liga.net, this was reported by the press service of the EU Council.

It is noted that the sanctions target important sectors of the Russian economy, such as energy, finance and trade, and make it difficult to circumvent EU sanctions. In particular, restrictions apply to Russian liquefied natural gas. The EU does not ban its imports, but European terminals will no longer be used to re-export LNG to third countries. This applies to both board-to-board transshipment and ship-to-ship transshipment.

In addition, the European Union has banned the supply of goods, technologies and services for Russian LNG plants such as Arctic LNG-2 and Murmansk LNG.

The 14th package of sanctions also includes the following:

additional tools to combat the circumvention of previous sanctions;

a ban on the use of the Russian analogue of SWIFT, the Financial Messaging System (FMS), which the Central Bank of Russia created to circumvent previous sanctions;

a ban on transactions with targeted financial institutions and cryptocurrency asset providers that finance Russia's defence;

political parties and media companies in Europe will be banned from receiving money from Russia;

a ban on charters to and over Europe if they are operated by Russian citizens;

export restrictions against six dozen companies and organisations linked to Russia's military-industrial complex. Some of them are located in third countries: China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates;

extension of the export embargo on certain machine tools and all-terrain vehicles;

Extension of the export embargo on certain industrial goods: manganese ore and rare earth metal compounds, plastics, earthmoving equipment, monitors, electrical equipment; and tightening restrictions on helium imports from Russia;

a ban on the export of Ukrainian cultural property suspected of having been illegally exported from the country;

tools to protect companies whose assets have been expropriated in Russia.

The sanctions package also includes 116 individuals and legal entities.

"Our sanctions have already significantly weakened the Russian economy and prevented Putin from carrying out his plans to destroy Ukraine, while he continues his illegal aggression against civilians and civilian infrastructure. The 14th package of sanctions demonstrates our unity in support of Ukraine and our commitment to curbing Russia's criminal activities against Ukrainians, including its attempts to circumvent EU measures," said European Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell.

As a reminder, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that the European Union would immediately start working on the next package of sanctions against Russia.

