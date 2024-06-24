How owner of Telegram channel "Joker" and "servant of people" Kravets lives: car for 8 million and trips abroad because of "requests from top". VIDEO

The owner of the Joker Telegram channel is Roman Kravets, number 153 on the Servant of the People list.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the article by Hromadske.

The publication names Roman Kravets, 29, as the sole owner of the Joker Telegram channel.

For example, the Joker attacked Uklon's management, who allegedly travelled abroad during a major war. However, Kravets himself has travelled abroad 5 times during the full-scale Russian invasion.

"In total, he was there for over two months. He first left Ukraine on 22 October 2023 and returned a month later, on 20 November. He crossed the border at Krakivets entry-exit control point in the ATO/JFO area in a Mercedes-BenzS 550 registered to him. Kravets bought this car in early 2022 from the previous owner for about $50,000," the article says.

"He returned to Ukraine in another Mercedes-Benz S 250 CDI, registered to a 67-year-old woman from Lviv, Kateryna Lozynska. But his real travels abroad began only in 2024. On February 18, the Joker left Ukraine in a rented Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse, the third Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse, and returned 4 days later in a rented Mercedes-Benz V220. And this is the fourth car.

On April 22, he went abroad again in the car of a Lviv pensioner. He returns a week later in a rented Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse. He leaves again on May 4, returning 18 days later suddenly in a Nissan Rogue. In June, the Joker leaves again for a short time and returns in two days in a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. And this is the sixth car that Roman Kravets uses only for foreign trips," the publication adds.

Hromadske's sources said that on 18 May, the Joker travelled to Saudi Arabia to watch the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

There are no grounds for leaving Ukraine in the extracts from the border guards' database, which may mean that either Roman Kravets is not registered for military service at the age of 29, or he left because someone asked him to.

An SSU source said: "In my experience, the reason for the departure is not entered when there is a request from the top."

The Joker channel also published a price list for information services:

Advertising starts at $47,500;

A stop (i.e., the cessation of publications on a particular topic) - from $389,000;

Deletion of information - from $236,000.

Forbes, which had previously de-anonymised the Joker, reported that his main income comes from media attacks. The most recent public story was about Uklon. The "Joker" mentioned the taxi service in his posts more than 320 times. Citrus, Stylus, Techno Yizhak (Hedgehog), and others were also the heroes of dozens of accusatory publications.

Over the past two years, the Joker has spent more than UAH 8 million on car purchases alone.

The journalists found out that Kravets lives in a 100 sq m apartment in the elite Chicago residential complex in Kyiv. The apartment rent costs at least $2 thousand per person. Also, the former head of the PO, Andrii Bohdan, and the developer Andrii Vavrysh have apartments in this residential complex.

Kravets is accompanied by at least 4 bodyguards. A source from his entourage said that he explained the presence of the guards as a "gift from Maliuk". The journalists sent relevant inquiries to the SSU and the State Security Administration.

The media found out that from time to time, the Joker visits the Parkovyш business centre, where People`s from the Servant of the People party often gather.

The publication's sources also said that Kravets is in contact with the President's Office.

"Roman Kravets is an unintelligent bastard who got his hands on quick unofficial money through paid-for materials, with the active assistance of some current and former politicians and security officials. Each of them obviously has different motives. Some of them have banal ones - not to be touched, others have purely mercantile ones. After all, to create such a nightmare for business with the obvious purpose of creating media problems and helping to solve them... This devil definitely does not act alone.

I can say with certainty that this idiot Kravets calls Arakhamia one of his closest friends. A few more governors. For the sake of understanding those with whom this scarecrow communicates, he always makes screenshots of personal correspondence and occasionally shows them to everyone to raise his personal weight. Which simply does not exist. There is only a half-metre tall imbecile who will either be shortened even more due to broken legs, or he will leak everyone he communicates with and has communicated with. And all those who have posted and continue to post paid-for nonsense. From businessmen to employees of the Presidential Office, even to the leadership of the Yanukovych-era Administration. Although this is already happening," said one of the politicians anonymously.

The spokesperson for the Servant of the People faction, Yulii

a Paliychuk, commented on the alleged friendship between the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, and Roman Kravets: "I don't know what Roman Kravets can say. I do not know him personally. And to talk about his close relationship with someone... He can say anything. But I have no such information regarding the contacts of a person named 'Roman Kravets' with my direct superiors".

Kravets appeared in the entourage of Hennadiy Korban, who was running as a candidate of the UKROP party, in 2015. He then helped him with elections and information campaigns, the article says.

"Before the change of government in 2019, Kravets already had certain connections among high-ranking officials. In particular, he had a warm relationship with Andrii Bohdan, who was then a lawyer for influential people and later became the head of the President's Office. And also with Svitlana Kriukova, deputy Editor-in-Chief of the pro-Russian publication Strana.ua, which is under NSDC sanctions. It was then that Bohdan became an important part of Volodymyr Zelenskyy`s team and, in particular, was responsible for filling the lists of the Servant of the People party. Various sources have confirmed to us that when choosing people for the last few vacancies on the list, Andrii Bohdan was simply scrolling through his phone book. That's how he chose, among others, Roman Kravets, whom he invited to the list under number 153. He did not make it to the Verkhovna Rada," the authors of the investigation note.

In 2019, Bohdan, Korban and Kriukova allegedly had a falling out. The latter two started the Joker Telegram channel, and Kravets was hired as an assistant. According to the publication's sources, Korban and Kriukova retained influence on the channel until 2021. However, Kravets subsequently removed them from influencing the content and became the sole owner of Joker.

"It was then that the channel began to turn into a mouthpiece of the PO. Now 'Joker' publishes posts justifying the authorities," the journalists write.

At the same time, Kravets has a chance of getting into the Rada. Recently, the 147th candidate, Mykola Tararin, entered the Verkhovna Rada. Roman Kravets is 153rd on the list of the Servant of the People party.

Later, Kravets contacted journalists and said that he had not owned the channel for two years, as he had sold it for $2 million. He was travelling abroad because the Military Medical Commission had declared him unfit for military service. And his security is private, not state.