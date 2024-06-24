Szijjártó says Hungary wants to appeal against EU decision on €1.4bn in aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed that the EU had agreed to allocate €1.4 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to military support for Ukraine, while also saying that Budapest intends to appeal the decision.

This is reported by HVG.hu, Censor.NET informs.

Szijjártó criticised the EU's decision to allocate €1.4 billion in proceeds from Russian frozen assets to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, bypassing Hungary's position. According to him, with this decision, "the EU has crossed a red line". The diplomat also said that "Hungary did not really want this and a unanimous decision would have been needed".

In addition, Szijjarto also complained that "military fervour has blinded the decision-makers" in the EU and warned that Budapest was already exploring "legal options" to challenge the decision.

At the same time, the head of Hungarian diplomacy noted that his country did not veto the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia, as "it does not harm Hungary's national interests and does not threaten Hungary's energy security".

He also said that EU member states had announced that the Paks-2 nuclear power plant project was fully protected from sanctions.

Earlier it was reported that Hungary supported the 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia. In exchange, Budapest received guarantees that the sanctions would not affect the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant. As you know, Rosatom is involved in the construction of this nuclear power plant.