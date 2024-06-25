Negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to European Union start in Luxembourg

On 25 June, negotiations on Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the EU officially begin in Luxembourg.

According to Censor.NET, DW writes about it.

Negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union will officially start on Tuesday, 25 June, in Luxembourg. The intergovernmental conference with Ukraine will begin at 15:30 local time, and with Moldova at 18:00.

As a reminder, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about the three steps that Ukraine will have to take after the completion of accession negotiations to become a full member of the European Union.

