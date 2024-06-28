In order to achieve peace, Ukraine and Russia will have to sit down at negotiating table - President of Slovenia Pirc Musar

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar said that Ukraine and Russia if they want to achieve peace, will eventually have to sit down at the negotiating table. The peace summit in Switzerland was the first "small step" in this direction.

She said this while visiting Kyiv, Censor.NET informs with reference to RTV SLO.

"Sooner or later, the warring parties will have to sit down together for negotiations. Unfortunately, it is always necessary to negotiate with the enemy, with the aggressor, if you want to achieve peace. Even in the event of this conflict, Russia and Ukraine will have to sit down at the same table," said the President of Slovenia.

At the same time, she noted that it is "difficult to predict when this will happen."

See more: Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Pirc Musar honored memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine. PHOTOS

The peace conference in Switzerland was the first small step in this direction, but all of us who were present at that conference agreed that the next peace conference should no longer take place without Russia. I hope that the Russian side will accept the invitation to do this as soon as possible, and then the picture will become clearer every day. As long as there are no such negotiations between the conflicting parties, this will not happen," Pirc Musar stressed.

She also added that the international community knows what Ukraine's proposals are and what President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula contains, but "we know very little about how ready Russia is to start negotiations."

"If everyone stays on their side and does not negotiate, we will not achieve peace," the President of Slovenia summed up.

Read more: White House on Trump advisers’ peace plan: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

We will remind, on June 28, the President of Slovenia, Natasha Pirc Musar, arrived in Ukraine for a visit. Together with Zelenskyy, she honored the memory of defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine.

Today, Slovenia will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.