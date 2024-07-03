Former People's Deputy Andrii Derkach and "servant of the people" Oleksandr Dubinskyi maintained contact with the Russian MID, preparing press conferences to discredit the Ukrainian authorities.

This is evidenced by the interrogation report available to Censor.NET.

The witness is serving a sentence under Article 111 (high treason). According to him, he was an intermediary between former People's Deputy Andrii Derkach and the Russian MID. On November 20, 2019, Derkach and the People's Deputy of Ukraine Andrii Derkach met in Russia.

On November 20, 2019, Derkach and People`s Deputy Oleksandr Dubinskyi held a press conference "New facts about international corruption, Burisma and the scheme to bring Ukraine to bankruptcy".

A few weeks earlier, the witness said, Dubinskyi had visited St. Petersburg, where he met with curators from the Main General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. Derkach himself told him that Dubinskyi's call sign was "Pinocchio."

The press conferences held by Derkach, Dubinskyi and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, he said, were held to discredit the Ukrainian authorities and Joe Biden as a candidate for the US presidency.

The witness also said that between 2019 and 2022, he gave Derkach between $10 million and $15 million for cooperation with the Russian MID. In his opinion, Derkach also transferred these funds to Dubinskyi and Kulyk.

As reported earlier, the SBU exposed an agent network of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, which included People's Deputy Andrii Derkach. According to the investigation, Derkach supervised the creation of a number of private security companies in different regions to use these structures for the rapid invasion of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation has been launched against the People's Deputy.

On May 19, 2020, the media reported that People's Deputy Andrii Derkach released audio materials that may indicate Joe Biden's alleged influence on the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. According to Derkach, he received the recordings from investigative journalists, and Poroshenko himself allegedly recorded the conversations.

In August 2020, the head of US counterintelligence, William Evanina, said that the actions of People's Deputy Derkach were being used to discredit Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden.

The US also imposed sanctions on Derkach, calling him a "Russian agent."

