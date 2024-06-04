Dubinskyi’s high treason case at final stage, public will hear lot of interesting things at trial - SBI Deputy Director Udovychenko

Currently, the investigation into the case of suspicion of high treason against People's Deputy Oleksandr Dubinskyi is at the final stage.

This was stated by the First Deputy Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksandr Udovychenko.

Udovychenko noted that one of the crimes charged against Dubinskyi was treason.

"Assistance to the Russian Federation in shaping media and public opinion, attempts to spoil political relations between Ukraine and the United States," explained the SBI First Deputy Director.

"Let's see what it looks like. People`s Deputy from the ruling party holds a press conference on the facts of possible corruption by the top political leadership of one of our strategic partners. This is a tool that is likely to create political turbulence," he said.

Udovychenko emphasized that Dubinskyi's attempts to explain his actions in terms of journalistic and public activities are not true.

"Dubinskyi says he was a victim of repression and persecution. No, no, and no more. When the court examines the evidence, the public will hear a lot of interesting things," the first deputy director of the bureau emphasized.

He added that the investigation is currently in its final stages.

The case of Oleksandr Dubinskyi

As a reminder, on November 3, Dubinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of organizing a scheme to smuggle fugitives abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dubinsky went abroad under the pretext of accompanying his sick father and vacationed in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On 13 November 2023, the SSU served People's Deputy Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. He was arrested for 2 months without bail.

On 2 December 2023, Dubinskyi claimed that he had been injured in a pre-trial detention centre. Later, the Kyiv police denied the information about the beating. The detention center is preparing an appeal against the actions of the lawyers. The HACC ordered the police to investigate Dubinskyi's beating in the pre-trial detention center.

On December 7, the Kyiv Court of Appeal left People's Deputy Dubinskyi in custody.