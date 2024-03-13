Court found Dubinskyi guilty of acting in conflict of interest and fined him up to UAH 6,800

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv found Oleksandr Dubinskyi, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, guilty of violating the requirements established by law for preventing and resolving conflicts of interest.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the NAPC.

On March 13, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, based on the materials of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), found the People's Deputy of Ukraine guilty of violating the requirements established by law for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest. The court also ordered him to pay a fine.

It is noted that after the decision enters into force, information about the People's Deputy will be entered into the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses.

The report says that earlier, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducted a pre-trial investigation into the fact that the People's Deputy committed official falsification in order to create grounds for his travel abroad. Then, already as a suspect, Dubinskyi sent deputy appeals to the Ministry of Health and the State Bureau of Investigation to satisfy a private interest: obtaining information necessary for his own defense against criminal prosecution.

In particular, in August, he sent a deputy appeal to the Ministry of Health, in which he demanded to provide information on the progress and results of consideration of his previous appeal to the Ministry, whose forgery is the subject of the pre-trial investigation.

Oleksandr Dubinskyi`s case

As a reminder, on November 3, Dubinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of organizing a scheme to smuggle fugitives abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dubinsky went abroad under the pretext of accompanying his sick father and vacationed in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On 13 November 2023, the SSU served People's Deputy Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. He was arrested for 2 months without bail.

On 2 December 2023, Dubinskyi claimed that he had been injured in a pre-trial detention centre. Later, the Kyiv police denied the information about the beating. The detention center is preparing an appeal against the actions of the lawyers. The HACC ordered the police to investigate Dubinskyi's beating in the pre-trial detention center.

