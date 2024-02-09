Court remanded Dubinskyi in custody until April 8

Today, on February 9, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention for People’s Deputy Oleksandr Dubinskyi. He will remain in pre-trial detention until April 8, 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Dubinskyi's lawyer Ruslan Hladkyi noted that the defense would appeal the court's decision.

The case of Oleksandr Dubinskyi

As a reminder, on November 3, Dubinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of organizing a scheme to smuggle fugitives abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dubinsky went abroad under the pretext of accompanying his sick father and vacationed in Barcelona with his girlfriend.

On 13 November 2023, the SSU served People's Deputy Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. He was arrested for 2 months without bail.

On 2 December 2023, Dubinskyi claimed that he had been injured in a pre-trial detention centre. Later, the Kyiv police denied the information about the beating. The detention center is preparing an appeal against the actions of the lawyers. The HACC ordered the police to investigate Dubinsky's beating in the pre-trial detention center.

On December 7, the Kyiv Court of Appeal left People`s Deputy Dubinskyi in custody.