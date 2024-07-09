Miller: NATO summit may discuss Poland’s shooting down of Russian missiles over Ukraine

Allies may discuss the potential downing of Russian missiles flying towards Poland during attacks on Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing.

"I have no information about any changes in US or NATO policy that could be announced today, but obviously, whenever a NATO member wants to raise a policy issue, they have the opportunity to do so and discuss it with other heads of state," the spokesman said.

Miller was commenting on Tusk's statement about shooting down Russian missiles flying towards Poland.

Read more: Stoltenberg assures that decision will be made at NATO summit to further strengthen support for Ukraine

As a reminder, on Monday, 8 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security guarantee agreement in Warsaw. Afterwards, Zelenskyy noted that the security agreement with Poland includes provisions for developing a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace.