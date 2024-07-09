Search and rescue operations in residential building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district have been completed. Rescuers unblocked girl’s body. PHOTOS

Search and rescue operations have been completed in a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district.

"Rescuers unblocked the body of a girl born in 2006. Accident recovery work is underway. As a result of yesterday's hostile attack on Kyiv, 33 people were killed, including 5 children, 121 were injured, including 10 children, and 11 people were rescued," the statement said.

It is noted that almost 100 rescuers and 8 units of rescue and engineering equipment remain at the site.

Earlier it was reported that rescuers had pulled the bodies of 5 more people from the rubble of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and a residential area. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location and a multi-storey building in the other. One person was reported dead and one injured.

